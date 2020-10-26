Crews battle structure fire in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Crews are currently on scene of an early morning structure fire in Bluefield.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, a call came in around 2:21 a.m. about a structure fire on Marellan Ave.

A woman called saying her porch was on fire. Everyone in the residence was able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

Bluefield Fire Department, Green Valley Fire Department, and Bluefield, VA Fire Departments are all on scene. They are currently in the cleanup process. An ambulance was also on standby from Bluefield Rescue & Ambulance.