COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record-high, Fayette and Nicholas in gold on county map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 12, 2020, there have been 884,889 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 30,897 total cases and 555 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 893 775 118 29 Greenbrier 278 189 89 5 McDowell 232 100 132 0 Mercer 975 511 464 35 Monroe 290 227 63 8 Nicholas 238 177 61 4 Pocahontas 79 73 6 0 Raleigh 1,049 874 175 15 Summers 195 102 93 4 Wyoming 468 229 239 6

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 306 93 34

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Marshall County and an 87-year old male from Cabell County. “Each loss of a West Virginian is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue to follow the health guidelines to keep your family, friends and neighbors safe.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (246), Berkeley (2,062), Boone (477), Braxton (92), Brooke (326), Cabell (1,948), Calhoun (41), Clay (92), Doddridge (83), Fayette (893), Gilmer (166), Grant (222), Greenbrier (278), Hampshire (193), Hancock (326), Hardy (136), Harrison (816), Jackson (482), Jefferson (822), Kanawha (4,401), Lewis (182), Lincoln (332), Logan (866), Marion (530), Marshall (659), Mason (218), McDowell (232), Mercer (975), Mineral (463), Mingo (797), Monongalia (2,625), Monroe (290), Morgan (191), Nicholas (238), Ohio (898), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (79), Preston (293), Putnam (1,260), Raleigh (1,049), Randolph (515), Ritchie (79), Roane (127), Summers (195), Taylor (199), Tucker (72), Tyler (95), Upshur (336), Wayne (723), Webster (43), Wetzel (288), Wirt (63), Wood (1,285), Wyoming (468).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Clay, Fayette, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Kanawha, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, Wayne, Webster, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Clay County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Romney Elementary School, 45 School Rd, Romney, WV

Jackson County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Eldercare, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Kanawha County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston WV (flu shots offered)

Marshall County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam Recreational Area, Apple Grove, WV

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Leon Town Hall (parking lot), Main Street, Leon, WV

Mercer County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Williamson Charge First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue at Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mylan Park 4-H Building, 270 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV (flu shots available)

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Ave, Terra Alta, WV

Putnam County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Baker’s Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wood County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.