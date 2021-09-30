COVID-19 booster shots given at Oak Hill community center

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – There appears to be a booster shot boom going on right now– a good turnout Thursday in Fayette County for the first clinic held. Many of those eligible showed up at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill. The day was cut in half, separated by the letter of your last name.

Thursday September 30 beginning with A through M were able to get their boosters. They had to be 65 and older and/or living in a long term care facility.

Still, clinic organizers want to see more faces showing up.

“We’ve been in the middle of a surge with our COVID numbers so it’s important to stay protected, and so we are certainly encouraging folks to come out and get their booster, as well as encouraging folks who haven’t received a vaccine at all,” says Teri Harlan, Fayette County Health Department Administrator.

Now, if your last name begins with the letters N through Z you will be able to get your shot the first day of October, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. also at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill.