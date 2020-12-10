Courthouse employees required to wear masks

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County courthouse employees are now required to wear masks throughout the day.

Before the county commission’s meeting this week, employees were only expected to social distance and stay behind a screen when interacting with the public. After some employees tested positive or had a coronavirus scare, county leaders and health officials decided it was time to do more to protect everyone.

“At first, some people didn’t want to wear the masks while they’re sitting at their desks because they had the splatter shield,” said county commissioner Lowell Rose. “I think with the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the county, everyone has realized that for their protection and everyone else’s protection, we have to do this.”

The public is required to check their temperature before entering the courthouse and wear a mask while they do business in the building.