Courthouse employees required to wear masks

By
Kassie Simmons
-

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County courthouse employees are now required to wear masks throughout the day.

Before the county commission’s meeting this week, employees were only expected to social distance and stay behind a screen when interacting with the public. After some employees tested positive or had a coronavirus scare, county leaders and health officials decided it was time to do more to protect everyone.

“At first, some people didn’t want to wear the masks while they’re sitting at their desks because they had the splatter shield,” said county commissioner Lowell Rose. “I think with the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the county, everyone has realized that for their protection and everyone else’s protection, we have to do this.”

The public is required to check their temperature before entering the courthouse and wear a mask while they do business in the building.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR