Coping with holiday loneliness

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The holiday season is generally thought of as a time of joy and love, but for far too many people, it’s a time of loneliness.

“It can affect anybody. Loneliness is one of the things that it doesn’t pick and choose who it wants to affect,” Life Strategies Counseling Services Clinical Director William Catus said.

Loneliness can affect people all through the year, but perhaps especially during seasonal holidays. And now because of the pandemic more people are sacrificing family time to not risk the spread of covid-19. However, Catus says there are ways to cope with loneliness this holiday season.

“You have to come involved with doing something with what you have at hand. Like if it’s just you and your wife or whoever is at home. you have to make that time special. Loneliness is one of those things that we can overcome but we need people to help us overcome it.”

Another way to cope with loneliness is getting active in the community. Whether it’s participating in church activities or volunteering at your local food pantry. Getting involved with community projects are all ways to interact with people and defeat loneliness.

“Get involved in community affairs. Come involved with church activities. Even with your neighbors. Talk to your neighbors, but the main thing is not to allow yourself to be left alone.”

Cactus also wants to remind everyone who is not suffering from loneliness to make sure you check on your loved ones who might be.

“Facetime somebody, zoom somebody. And if we have family members that we know are alone we need to check on them. Make them a plate of food or buy them a sweet potato pie.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can contact Life Straigties at (304) 255-7526.