Convicted sex offender sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticement of a minor

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A federal court sentenced Robert Dale Eady, 56, to twenty years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for enticing a minor to produce and transmit child pornography.

According to court documents, Eady resided at a St. Alabans halfway house in May 2021 when he started communicating with a 13-year-old who lived nearby.

Eady was in the facility to finish out his 15-year prison sentence for the distribution of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Eady admitted during a live video call he enticed and persuaded the young boy to expose himself and further admitted he had exposed himself to the minor during the call.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott prosecuted the case.

