Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls millions of furniture tip kits

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall on millions of furniture tip kits intended to keep children safe from furniture tipping over.

The recall stems from the kit’s plastic zip ties weakening and breaking.

The commission states they have not received reports of injuries, just reports of the product breaking.

Retailers have sold the new-age furniture tip kits online and in furniture stores across the US since at least November 2019.

More than two dozen furniture companies are part of the recall.

For a detailed list and more information on this recall, visit CPSC.gov.

