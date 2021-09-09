Consign & Design Furniture Studio hosts grand opening ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new furniture store called Consign & Design held a grand opening ceremony in Beckley.

The owner of the studio, Jennifer Bowling, started her design chain, Perfectly Planned, more than 10 years ago, and has been on a mission to bring high-quality, yet affordable furniture to southern West Virginia ever since.

Bowling expanded to the Beckley area with this new furniture store Consign & Design.

“I am now bringing a storefront to the Beckley area to help expand employment opportunities and also bring affordable fashions that are high quality to our community,” Bowling said.

Consign & Design is located on 580 Ragland Road and is open from 10am to 6pm Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 4pm on Sundays.

