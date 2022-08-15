Congresswoman Miller visits Pocahontas County Opera House

Marlinton, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) took a tour of the Pocahontas County Opera House today with Opera House Director Brynn Kusic, Sam Kusic, and Vice President of the Pocahontas County Opera House Foundation Board Leslie McLaughlin. The Pocahontas County Historic Landmarks Commission purchased and renovated the Opera House in 1991 and reopened the building in 1999.

The historic theater, built in 1910, seats 250 people and hosts an annual performance series to attract local and international performers to the region. 2022-2023 Season tickets are available for $125, and Friend passes which will give guests six show admissions for the price of 5, are on sale for $50. For more information about the Pocahontas Opera House and news on upcoming events, visit https://www.pocahontasoperahouse.org/.

