Congresswoman Miller Announces $3.2 Million Grant for Head Start Programs

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services for the Head Start Program in Southern West Virginia. The first, worth $1,352,396, is going to the Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. and the second, worth $1,879,793, is going to the MountainHeart Community Services, Inc.

“Our children are the future engineers, doctors, and teachers of West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “We must continue to ensure they have the best care, education, and resources available for a successful future. I am proud to see the Department of Health and Human Services provide this funding to care for West Virginia’s families.”

The Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. These programs foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.