Conference honors for WVU, Marshall basketball

WOAY – With the college basketball regular season officially complete, the Big 12 Conference and Conference USA have both announced their men’s and women’s basketball awards, with players from both West Virginia & Marshall being recognized. The WVU men face Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday, while the women play TCU Thursday. Marshall’s men play FIU in the C-USA Tournament first round Tuesday, with the Herd women facing Rice Wednesday. Below are various players who received postseason recognition from their respective conferences.
WEST VIRGINIA MEN (BIG 12)
Gabe Osabuohien: Co-Defensive Player of the Year; All-Defensive Team
Taz Sherman: All-Big 12 Second Team
Sean McNeil: Honorable Mention
WEST VIRGINIA WOMEN (BIG 12)
Esmery Martinez: All-Big 12 Second Team
JJ Quinerly: All-Freshman Team
KK Deans: Honorable Mention
Kari Niblack: Honorable Mention
Madisen Smith: Honorable Mention
MARSHALL MEN (CONFERENCE USA)
Taevion Kinsey: All-Conference USA Second Team
MARSHALL WOMEN (CONFERENCE USA)
Savannah Wheeler: All-Conference USA First Team