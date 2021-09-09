Concord, WVU Tech men’s soccer drop home contests

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Both Concord and WVU Tech men’s soccer held home games Wednesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley. However, it was the visiting teams who won each contest.

West Liberty scored once in each half to edge the Mountain Lions 2-0. Concord registered 12 total shots, including six on goal, but Liam Toman opened the scoring late in the first half. The Mountain Lions play at Davis & Elkins this weekend.

WVU Tech and Mount Vernon Nazarene both had chances throughout regulation, but the Cougars scored early in the second overtime period 1-0. Lucas Rivera Paramio made seven saves for the Golden Bears, while Jason Constable had two shots on goal; however, Manuel Flores scored the lone goal in the 102nd minute. WVU Tech plays at University of the Cumberlands Sunday.

Related