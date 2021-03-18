Concord-WV State football game postponed

WOAY – The Mountain East Conference announced Thursday that Concord’s football game at West Virginia State, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. The Yellow Jackets will now play West Liberty this weekend, with no other changes to the MEC schedule.

This is the second straight week the Mountain Lions have had a football game postponed, with the home game against Charleston being postponed last week.

Concord football is scheduled to play at West Virginia Wesleyan on March 27. Future games currently scheduled also include a home game with Glenville State on April 3, and at UNC Pembroke on April 10.