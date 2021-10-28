Concord women’s soccer wins big on Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Concord women’s soccer kept its undefeated season going Wednesday, thanks to a 7-0 win against Wheeling.

Leah Foster opened the scoring early in the first half, while former Oak Hill High School standout Courtney Smith scored her first two goals of the fall season before halftime. Yasmin Mosby, Michelle Brogden, Edie deMedicis and Nora Voisey all scored in the second half.

Concord (12-0-3) has three games remaining before the Mountain East Tournament. They are first the initial NCAA Division II regional rankings, which determine who qualifies for the NCAA Tournament, and who hosts opening-round games.

The Mountain Lion men also won Wednesday at Wheeling, 3-1.

