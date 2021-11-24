Concord women’s basketball holds off WV State

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Maggie Guynn scored a career-high 31 points as Concord women’s basketball withstood a late rally to beat West Virginia State 75-69 Tuesday in Athens.

With the lead going back-and-forth toward the end of the first quarter, the Lady Lions took momentum and built a 37-29 lead going into halftime. That lead reached double digits in the second half before the Lady Jackets began to trim the deficit, but Concord held on for the win.

In addition to Guynn’s performance, Riley Fitzwater recorded 15 points and 19 rebounds, while Alexis Phillips had 11 points off the bench. Additional college basketball scores from Tuesday are below.

WOMEN

Milligan 87, Bluefield University 84

Johnson C. Smith 63, Bluefield State 58

Rio Grande 80, WVU Tech 63

MEN

Marshall 93, Louisiana 79

Bluefield University 80, Milligan 68

WVU Tech 76, Rio Grande 43

