Concord women fall in overtime at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Concord women’s basketball led most of the night Wednesday, but Fairmont State would rally to force overtime and go on to win 90-85.

The Lady Lions had a 60-48 lead after three quarters, increasing that lead to 17 in the fourth quarter before the Lady Falcons put together a rally. Concord would have a chance to win the game in regulation, but the shot was off target.

Riley Fitzwater led Concord with 20 points, while freshman Maddie Ratcliff recorded a career-high 18 points. Bluefield graduate Jaisah Smith scored 11 points in her first collegiate start. Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman scored 28 points, eight of them in overtime.

Concord hosts a conference doubleheader Saturday against Frostburg State. The Mountain Lion men play at Fairmont State on February 8.

Also on Wednesday, WVU women’s basketball won 73-53 at Texas Tech for a seventh straight victory, while Bluefield State women’s basketball cruised to a 72-39 victory at Southern Wesleyan.