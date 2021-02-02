Concord women fall at Wheeling

WOAY – Concord women’s basketball had a lead at the end of the third quarter Monday night, but Wheeling would rally in a 69-60 win in the northern panhandle.

Riley Fitzwater led the Lady Lions with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Maggie Guynn also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Area natives Jazz Blankenship and Jaisah Smith scored six and four points, respectively.

The Concord women, who are undefeated at home but winless on the road, return to Athens Wednesday to host Alderson Broaddus. The men’s teams already played in Athens several weeks ago, while the Mountain Lion men do not play again until Saturday at Notre Dame College.