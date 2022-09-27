Concord University to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic with updated booster

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, including the updated booster, on Wednesday, September 28, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center ballroom on the third floor. Faculty, staff, students, and community members 12 years and older are eligible for the booster.

The partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will provide the clinic. Additionally, PAAC allows Concord’s health science students to shadow during the clinic to earn public health experience hours.

Individuals will not require insurance to receive services. For more information, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.

