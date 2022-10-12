Concord University to host COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine clinic

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, including updated boosters, on Friday, October 14th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Faculty, staff, students and community members 12 years and older are eligible for the booster. Individuals 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will provide the clinic on a first come, first serve basis.

Individuals will not require insurance to receive services. For more information, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.

