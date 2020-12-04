Concord University to hold virtual fall commencement

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University will honor the Fall 2020 graduating class during a virtual commencement on Saturday, Dec. 12.

This format is being utilized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both graduate and undergraduate candidates for graduation are being recognized.

The upcoming event will mark the 22nd Fall Commencement for Concord. The ceremony will be premiered at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 on the CU YouTube Channel, Facebook and the link that will be provided on Concord’s webpage.

Jessica Lynn Davidson, of Bluefield is the valedictorian of the Fall 2020 class. Davidson will receive a Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude. Her major is Studio Art. She will offer a valedictory address during the commencement program.

The upcoming ceremony will recognize candidates for graduation from the College of Professional and Liberal Studies which includes the Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Education and Master of Social Work as well as the Department of Business, Department of Mass Communication, Department of Humanities, Department of Fine Arts, Department of Education and Department of Social Work and Sociology.

Also being recognized are candidates for graduation from the College of Science, Mathematics, and Health, which includes the Master of Arts in Health Promotion, Department of Biology, Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, and the Department of Social Sciences. Candidates for graduation for the Regents Bachelor of Arts degree will also be recognized.