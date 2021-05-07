Concord University to hold first in-person graduation ceremony after a year of virtual

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is holding its 146th spring commencement in person after having to hold the last two graduation ceremonies virtually. The graduates will be honored during seven ceremonies spanning over the course of two days, a set-up that will allow social distancing guidelines to be properly followed but will still allow them to graduate in person.

“The virtual celebrations were wonderful but Dr. Boggess and the rest of the administration is very excited to actually be with graduates today and hopefully this will be the last time we have to do this,” says Lindsey Byars, communications liaison for Concord University.

The ceremonies are being held in the main gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center, but you can still find the live stream of the ceremony on Concord’s Website.

