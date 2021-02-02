Concord University remotely hosts 42nd annual Groundhog Day celebration

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University held their 42nd annual Groundhog Day celebration.

The tradition has been ongoing since 1978, started by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill. The tradition typically has a breakfast and morning gathering, but this year it was canceled due to the pandemic.

But Concord still celebrated in a remote way with a message from University President Dr. Kendra Boggess.

“We will continue to change, to grow and to serve the community that depends on this institution, but we will always remain rooted in our traditions,” Boggess said. “We can only move forward if we stay mindful of where we began.”

This morning Charlie the Groundhog did not see his shadow and predicted the campus would see an early spring.