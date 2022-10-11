Concord University ranks in multiple categories on the Best U.S. News and World Report

Athens, WV (WOAY) – The U.S. News and World Report ranks Concord University among the Best Regional Universities South, Top Public Schools, and Top Performers on Social Mobility for 2022-2023.

U.S. News Best Colleges evaluates 1500 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 standards of academic quality. Concord University ranked #39 in Top Public Schools.

Concord also ranked #83 in Regional Universities South, which only three other West Virginia public institutions have achieved.

The Social Mobility category evaluates the graduation rates of students who received the Federal Pell Grant. Concord University is the second-highest West Virginia institution on the list behind West Liberty University, ranking at #42.

In other categories, Concord made the list of Best Schools for Social Work and the Best Online Masters in Education Programs.

