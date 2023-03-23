Concord University presents Best of the Guests exhibit

Athens, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Department of Fine Arts and Communication presents the Best of the Guests exhibit featuring eleven previous visiting artists who impacted Concord’s students, faculty, and community.

Professor of Art and Director of the Butcher Art Gallery Jamey Biggs will host a gallery talk and technique demonstration shared by the featured artists in the show on March 28 at 6:00 PM.

Artwork includes sculpture, ceramics, and paintings from guest artists such as Jen Allen, Shozo Mitchikawa, and Robby Moore.

The exhibit is displayed in the Arthur Butcher Art Gallery in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM until April 7.

For more information about the exhibit, visit concord.edu/bestofguests.

