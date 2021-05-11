Concord University invites local high schoolers to learn about the transition to college life

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Six local high schools learned about navigating their initial days at college during a digital event with Concord University.

It’s through a program called GEAR UP, which aims to make the transition to college and other postsecondary education an easier process.

Maria Harer, Concord’s GEAR UP Coordinator, said during the event hundreds of high school seniors learned about what they can expect during the early days of their college careers.

“It’s about helping high schoolers get prepared for college,” Harer said. “Either helping them fill out the FAFSA, or walking them through signing up for classes, just something we can do to help them get some other preparedness after high school.”

The program is also somewhat focused on first-generation college students, and wants to see every student succeed during their transition to postsecondary education.

