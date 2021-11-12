Concord University hosts yearly Veterans Day Solute

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Every year Concord University hosts a Veterans Day Salute. They invite local veterans to the school to see the ceremony in the Wilkes Family Chapel.

It featured demonstrations by the Princeton High School JROTC, as well as a speech from a keynote speaker.

According to Dr. George Williams, a Veterans Advocate with Concord, this ceremony is done every year to honor veterans for their sacrifices.

“We honor veterans every day but obviously Veterans Day is special for us. Concord has long supported veterans, and we’re just continuing that tradition.”

The keynote speaker this year was Baylee McKinney. He’s a recent graduate of Concord University’s Psychology program, and is a current member of the West Virginia Air National Guard. He shared his story of joining the military after high school and serving his country.

“Sharing my experiences in the military and at Concord, and how perseverance and service is very important.”

McKinney spoke on his six years of experience with the US military, including his time when he deployed to the country of Kuwait. During his speech, he mentioned that as a native Appalachian, he has always been drawn to military service.

And Concord University says they have a long tradition of supporting Veterans. The school has also recently received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success.

“We have lots of veterans coming through campus, both as employees and students, and it’s important to recognize and help them in any way we can.”

The Veterans Day Solute was held the day after Veterans Day this year as to not interfere with other local events.

