Concord University hosts series of interdisciplinary events around Little Women Project

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Thursday night was only the beginning of an ongoing, interdisciplinary series of exciting and educational events revolving around Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Little Women, taking place this spring by the Concord University Theatre Department. To start the project off, a fifty-minute Zoom lecture about the actual events that happened during the Civil War in West Virginia was presented by Concord’s very own history professors. This lecture touched on how the Civil War shaped West Virginia and the division the state experienced during the time.

“I hope that people will realize that Civil War history, or American history in general, is not something that just takes place somewhere else, but that it’s right here all around us,” says Richard Keith Lilly, a history instructor at Concord.

