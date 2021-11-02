Concord University hosts 28th annual Business Challenge

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Competing with over 260 West Virginia and Virginia high school juniors and seniors from across the region, Princeton Senior High School has been selected as the first-place winner of this year’s 28th Business Challenge at Concord University. And whether planning to major in business or not, Dr. Susan Robinette, Chair of the Business Department at Concord says it’s a good opportunity for students and their schools.

“It is a really nice recruitment activity and also a fun event to bring area and regional high school students and their teachers,” Robinette says.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this makes the second year the business challenge was held virtually, and it included a live broadcast of the ceremony on October 28 to announce the first, second, and third-place winners. But despite it being virtual, the challenge still gives students a taste of what a business degree is like at Concord.

“The challenge exams are all different business topics ranging from accounting, marketing, e-con, we do current business events, there are two pre-submitted business plan competitions as well as designing a logo,” she says.

Along with Princeton High School taking first place in the challenge, Greenbrier East scored second-place, and Bluefield High School came in third. Individual students from the competing high schools were also selected for two $4,000 and ten $1,000 scholarships to Concord. It’s a challenge that not only prepares high schoolers for a possible future in business but introduces them to the college experience.

“It’s a fun, competitive way that they can showcase their business knowledge they’re already getting at their high school career and technical programs, but you know, Concord’s right in their backyards so it’s nice for them to see a slice of what it’s like being a college student,” Robinett says.

The Concord Business Department hopes that the 29th annual Business Challenge next year will be held back on campus. For more information about this challenge and the Business Department at the university, you can visit concord.edu and find the school’s business page.

Related