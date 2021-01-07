Concord thankful to begin 2021 season

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – After more than 300 days, Concord basketball is finally ready to begin a new season.

The Mountain Lions will be on the road Thursday to open 2021 at the University of Charleston; they have a home doubleheader scheduled for Sunday against West Virginia State.

Both head coaches, Todd May & Kenny Osborne, give credit to their players for being able to adapt to the changing circumstances dating back to the start of the pandemic. They view Thursday’s games against the Golden Eagles as a good starting point for how and where to grow over the 2021 season.

The Lady Lions were picked fourth in the MEC women’s basketball poll, while the men were picked sixth.