Concord sweeps WLU, men upset #4 Hilltoppers

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord basketball has experienced recent success at the Carver Center against West Liberty.

That continued Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of the Hilltoppers; the men held off #4 WLU 91-83, while the Lady Lions took their matchup 68-56.

Malik Johnson scored 25 points to lead the Mountain Lions, while Greenbrier East alum Seth Brown recorded a career-high 15 points, 11 of them coming in the first half. In the women’s game, Riley Fitzwater had 30 points and 15 rebounds, with Maddie Ratcliffe and Maggie Guynn also reaching double figures.

Also on Wednesday, Bluefield State women’s basketball won its first game of the year, 61-41 over Kentucky State. They stay home Friday to host Concordia Michigan.

In additional news, the Concord-Fairmont State men’s basketball has been postponed due to the Falcons pausing team activities. It had been originally scheduled for January 27, and as of January 21 there is no change to the women’s game.