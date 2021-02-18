Concord sweeps doubleheader at WV State

WOAY – Both Concord basketball teams won Wednesday night at West Virginia State to sweep a doubleheader, with the women’s team earning its first road victory of the year.

The Lady Lions trailed by four at halftime, but started the second half strong en route to a 104-93 win. Riley Fitzwater led Concord with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Maggie Guynn scored 27 points. Maddie Ratcliff (15 points), Keely Lundy (11), and Jaisah Smith (10) also reached double figures.

The Concord men scored nearly 60 points after halftime as they beat the Yellow Jackets 96-81. Ethan Heller recorded a career-high 33 points, while Malik Johnson added 26. David Mulumba had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Both Concord teams return to Athens Saturday to host Charleston.

In additional college basketball news, WVU Tech learned its matchups for the River States Conference tournaments. The Lady Golden Bears will play at Carlow in the first round on Monday, with the winner facing Midway in the quarterfinals. The Golden Bear men await either Oakland City or IU Kokomo in the quarterfinals, having been given a first-round bye.