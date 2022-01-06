Concord splits basketball doubleheader at West Liberty

WOAY – Playing its first basketball games of the calendar year, Concord split a Mountain East Conference doubleheader Wednesday night at West Liberty.

The Lady Lions held off a fourth-quarter rally attempt to win 88-81, moving to 4-3 in league play (8-4 overall). Riley Fitzwater recorded 31 points and 19 rebounds for Concord, while Jazz Blankenship & Alexis Phillips recorded 12 points each.

The Concord men faced a nationally-ranked opponent in the Hilltoppers, and the game would be close for much of the first half; however, West Liberty pulled away to win 85-67. Matt Weir led the Mountain Lions with 17 points.

Concord returns to Athens Saturday for a doubleheader against Wheeling. Also on Wednesday, Bluefield State men’s basketball lost 93-59 at Virginia Union.

