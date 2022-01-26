Concord ready for final games of MEC homestand

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord basketball will hold the final games of its homestand Wednesday with a doubleheader against Notre Dame College in Athens.

The Mountain Lion went 1-1 last week against Charleston & Glenville State, despite having only seven players available due to COVID-19. That Concord edged out the Pioneers is a testament to the players’ resolve, according to head coach Todd May. He says almost everyone is back for Wednesday’s contest, and for Saturday’s trip to Alderson Broaddus.

The Lady Lions are hoping to avoid going winless in the homestand, after losses to the Lady Golden Eagles & Lady Pioneers. Head coach Kenny Osborne says their first meeting with the Falcons was defined by a slow start, something they’ll hope to avoid on Wednesday night.

In college basketball on Tuesday, West Virginia women’s basketball won 66-54 over TCU, while the Bluefield State men won 86-74 over King.

