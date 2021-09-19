Concord picks up win in first home game since 2019

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord game out swinging in its first home football game since November, 2019.

Jack Mangel completed four touchdown passes in the first half, as the Mountain Lions led 28-12 at the break.

West Virginia Wesleyan took back the momentum after halftime, out-scoring Concord 13-0 in the second. But the Mountain Lions held tough on defense, forcing a field goal attempt with 1:40 left that was missed by the Bobcats.

Concord improves to 1-1 on the season with the 28-25 win.

Related