Concord holds off West Liberty in satisfying fashion

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord looks to bounce back after two straight losses, hoping to right the ship against West Liberty.

Going into the second half, Concord trails 10-8, but not for long. Kris Copeland leaps into the endzone to make it 15-10 for the Mountain Lions.

Hilltoppers regain a 16-15 lead on a goal by Jack Liberty. Owan Roznac goes for the extra point, but Concord’s Elijah Moore blocks it. The ball is knocked loose. TJ Stokes takes matters into his own hands and scoops it up. From one end of the field to the other, he takes it all the way to the house–85 yards. Mountain Lions pick up the two points to make it a 17-16 game.

It’s a satisfying 20-16 victory for the Mountain Lions, who move to 2-3 on the season.

