Concord football to play 10 games in fall 2021

WOAY – Concord football announced its fall schedule for the 2021 season Thursday, with the Mountain Lions scheduled to face 10 MEC opponents.
The first full season of Dave Walker’s tenure will begin September 11 with a game at Glenville State, with his first home game coming the next week against West Virginia Wesleyan; the Mountain Lions beat the Bobcats 52-14 in their lone game of the 2021 spring season.
Additional home games include matchups with Frostburg State, West Liberty (which will be the homecoming game), West Virginia State, and UNC Pembroke. Game times will be announced later this summer. The full schedule is below.
September 11: at Glenville State
September 18: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan
September 25: vs. Frostburg State
October 2: at Fairmont State
October 9: vs. West Liberty (Homecoming)
October 16: at Charleston
October 23: vs. West Virginia State
October 30: at Wheeling
November 6: at Alderson Broaddus
November 13: vs. UNC Pembroke