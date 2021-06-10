Concord football to play 10 games in fall 2021

WOAY – Concord football announced its fall schedule for the 2021 season Thursday, with the Mountain Lions scheduled to face 10 MEC opponents.

The first full season of Dave Walker’s tenure will begin September 11 with a game at Glenville State, with his first home game coming the next week against West Virginia Wesleyan; the Mountain Lions beat the Bobcats 52-14 in their lone game of the 2021 spring season.

Additional home games include matchups with Frostburg State, West Liberty (which will be the homecoming game), West Virginia State, and UNC Pembroke. Game times will be announced later this summer. The full schedule is below.

September 11: at Glenville State

September 18: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan

September 25: vs. Frostburg State

October 2: at Fairmont State

October 9: vs. West Liberty (Homecoming)

October 16: at Charleston

October 23: vs. West Virginia State

October 30: at Wheeling

November 6: at Alderson Broaddus

November 13: vs. UNC Pembroke

Related