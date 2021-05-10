Concord clinches spot in Mountain East Conference Tournament

By
Trevor Denton
-

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday, Concord hosted Glenville State in a double-header. The Mountain Lions needed a victory in one of the two games, in order to clinch a spot in the Mountain East Conference Tournament.

Meanwhile, Glenville State required wins in both games to secure a spot in Beckley for the conference tournament.

Concord appeared to punch their ticket in game one, leading 2-1 entering the final seventh inning. But the Pioneers’ Duane Englund hit a home run to left field to tie up the game. They would score another run in the seventh to come away with a 3-2 victory.

The second game proved to be even more dramatic. Concord led 8-3, only to watch their lead vanish thanks to a 7-run explosion by Glenville State in the sixth inning.

However, the Mountain Lions recovered in the seventh and Anthony Stehlin hit a two-run walk-off single to hand Concord a 10-9 win.

The Mountain Lions will now face Wheeling in the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Thursday. That game will take place at Epling Stadium in Beckley.

