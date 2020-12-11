Concord basketball announces 2021 season schedules

WOAY – Concord basketball has announced their schedules for the 2021 season, following the Mountain East Conference’s decision Wednesday to begin basketball seasons on January 7.
The Mountain Lions will open the season with a doubleheader January 7 at the University of Charleston, with the home openers scheduled for January 10 against West Virginia State.
Teams will play 16-game schedules, often doubleheaders, from January 7 to February 27. The Mountain East Conference tournaments will take place March 3-7 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Concord’s 2021 schedule for both teams are below; game times are still being determined.
Thursday, January 7: at Charleston
Sunday, January 10: vs. West Virginia State
Wednesday, January 13: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan
Saturday, January 16: at Davis & Elkins
Wednesday, January 20: vs. West Liberty
Saturday, January 23: at Wheeling
Wednesday, January 27: at Fairmont State
Saturday, January 30: vs. Frostburg State
Wednesday, February 3: vs. Alderson Broaddus
Saturday, February 6: at Notre Dame College
Wednesday, February 10: vs. Glenville State
Saturday, February 13: vs. Davis & Elkins
Wednesday, February 17: at West Virginia State
Saturday, February 20: vs. Charleston
Wednesday, February 24: at West Virginia Wesleyan
Saturday, February 27: at Glenville State