Concord basketball announces 2021 season schedules

WOAY – Concord basketball has announced their schedules for the 2021 season, following the Mountain East Conference’s decision Wednesday to begin basketball seasons on January 7.

The Mountain Lions will open the season with a doubleheader January 7 at the University of Charleston, with the home openers scheduled for January 10 against West Virginia State.

Teams will play 16-game schedules, often doubleheaders, from January 7 to February 27. The Mountain East Conference tournaments will take place March 3-7 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

Concord’s 2021 schedule for both teams are below; game times are still being determined.

Thursday, January 7: at Charleston

Sunday, January 10: vs. West Virginia State

Wednesday, January 13: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan

Saturday, January 16: at Davis & Elkins

Wednesday, January 20: vs. West Liberty

Saturday, January 23: at Wheeling

Wednesday, January 27: at Fairmont State

Saturday, January 30: vs. Frostburg State

Wednesday, February 3: vs. Alderson Broaddus

Saturday, February 6: at Notre Dame College

Wednesday, February 10: vs. Glenville State

Saturday, February 13: vs. Davis & Elkins

Wednesday, February 17: at West Virginia State

Saturday, February 20: vs. Charleston

Wednesday, February 24: at West Virginia Wesleyan

Saturday, February 27: at Glenville State