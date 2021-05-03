Concord baseball drops double-header to Charleston

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday, Concord hosted No. 14 Charleston as part of a double-header.

In the first game, the Mountain Lions took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. The advantage was short-lived, however. In the 6th inning, the Golden Eagles’ Braxton Boddorf hit a two-RBI double, handing Charleston a 4-3 lead. They would hang on to win 8-3.

In the second game, Charleston won 4-1. The two teams split their weekend series which started on Saturday.

With the pair of losses, Concord falls to 13-19 on the season. Next up, they’ll travel for a four-game series against Glenville State to close out the regular season.

