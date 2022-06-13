Concord Athletics welcomes three new Southern WV additions

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord Athletics is welcoming some new additions to the Mountain Lions program, and you will definitely be able to recognize some of them.

Westside grad Evan Colucci is set to join the basketball team. Over the past two years, he has averaged 18.5 points per game. He was an all All-State Honorable Mention in Class AAA this season and also made our All-WOAY boys basketball team.

Two local golfers are also headed to Concord.

Woodrow Wilson grad Zan Hill is the reigning Class AA Individual State Champion. He finished the state tournament with a two-day total of 154. Last summer, Hill placed sixth at the West Virginia Junior Amateur.

Former Midland Trail Patriot Indy Eades is also coming to Concord. Eades spent the past season at West Virginia Wesleyan, tying for 14th at the Shriners Hospital Invite. During his senior season of high school, he was an All-State selection after finishing in the top 10 at the state championship.

