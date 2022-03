Concord announces 2022 football schedule

WOAY – Concord football will play 11 games in 2022, with the fall schedule formally announced Monday. It includes 10 contests against Mountain East Conference opponents, along with one non-conference matchup.

The Mountain Lions open the year September 3 at Emory & Henry, before having their home opener September 10 against Glenville State. Additional home games include October 1 against Fairmont State, October 15 against Charleston, October 29 against Wheeling, and November 5 against Alderson Broaddus.

The game at Emory & Henry will be a 1:00 PM kickoff, but all other kickoff times are still being determined. The full schedule is below.

September 3 – at Emory & Henry

September 10 – vs. Glenville State

September 17 – at West Virginia Wesleyan

September 24 – at Frostburg State

October 1 – vs. Fairmont State

October 8 – at West Liberty

October 15 – vs. Charleston

October 22 – at West Virginia State

October 29 – vs. Wheeling

November 5 – vs. Alderson Broaddus

November 12 – at UNC Pembroke

