Concord advances past Davis & Elkins in double overtime thriller

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Monday night, Concord survived against Davis & Elkins, winning 107-100 in a double overtime classic.

With the win, the Mountain Lions advance to face West Liberty in the quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Friday.

After Concord entered halftime with a 35-34 lead, the teams’ continued trading blows back and forth into the second half. With 7:16 left in regulation, the Mountain Lions led 67-60. But the Senators embarked on a 14-7 run to tie the game up at 74-74 with under three minutes to go.

Thanks to a Malik Johnson free throw, Concord seized an 81-79 lead with 16 seconds remaining. Then with five second left on the clock, the Senators’ Breland Walton made a layup to even the score and send the game to overtime.

One overtime wasn’t enough to settle this game, however, and the teams were deadlocked at 90-90 after five minutes of extra play.

Early in the second overtime period, Ethan Heller drained a three-pointer to hand Concord a 94-90 lead. Heller scored 28 points, shooting 6-11 from deep.

The game stayed within 5 points, until Johnson made a step-back three with 1:48 left to give Concord a 100-94 lead.

Thanks to clutch free throw shooting and a string of misses by Davis & Elkins, the Mountain Lions were able to hold on to win 107-100.

Friday’s game against West Liberty tips off at 2:00 p.m. in Wheeling.