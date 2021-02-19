Companies donate food, cash to university student pantry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Two food companies are contributing cash and other items to the student food pantry at West Virginia University.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic contributed more than $50,000 in cash and equipment, and Kraft Heinz donated more than $10,000 in cash, food items and coolers for The Rack, the school said in a news release.

The pantry has expanded to meet demand that has grown in recent years. The donations allowed the pantry to add shelving, new refrigeration and freezer units and updated painting and signage, the release said.

The Rack has served more than 14,000 students since it opened in 2010, the university said.

Food insecurity is an increasing problem on college campuses, with nearly 36% of West Virginia University students struggling with access to food on a regular basis, the school said.