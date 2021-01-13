Community Service Department cleans up over 60,000 pounds of trash

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Day Report Center’s Community Service Department released its numbers on the amount of trash and debris cleaned up in 2020.

The service department cleaned up 60,860 pounds worth of trash and 525 tires from dumpsites, creeks, and hillsides within the county. This total was achieved over seven months as opposed to twelve months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Community Service Supervisor Charles Briscoe says they were expecting to clean up one hundred thousand pounds of trash in 2020.

“The first year we did about sixteen thousand pounds,” said Community Service Supervisor Charles Briscoe. “Then we did seventeen, twenty-two, last year we did eighty-six and a half, and this year we were pretty much on pace to get a hundred, but you know what happened. We were very pleased with sixty, I think that’s a pretty good accomplishment considering we where down for awhile.”

Briscoe encourages everyone to take their trash to the landfill and not dump it in the creeks and hillsides.