Community Market Holding a Kid’s Day

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – The Alderson Community Market is holding a kids day on Tuesday May 25th.

The kids market is sponsored by West Virginia University’s Extension Service which will provide kids with four dollars in tokens to purchase their own fruits and vegetables. The market will also have a new Read Aloud session along with other activities for kids to enjoy.

“Then every week we have Carrot Club for children,” said Volunteer Market Manager of the Alderson Community Market Fawn Valentine. “That is sponsored by the Greenbrier County Health Alliance and there is a tasting for a child to taste a little bite of a new vegetable and then there is a fun physical activity. When they do those they get three Carrot Club dollars to spend here at the market.”

While the kids market is a one day event on May 25th, the community market is held every Tuesday from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Alderson Visitor Center.

Related