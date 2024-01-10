Commissioners table decision on Shady Spring data center, future development not ruled out

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Commissioners officially voted today to indefinitely table their decision on rezoning a property in Shady Spring.

Commissioners say they want more information before they can make a decision. Until they have that information, they won’t be voting on it.

The rezoning would have accommodated a proposed data center. Residents in the area had raised concerns about the project.

After the meeting, Tolliver said that the commission has not completely abandoned the future development of the property.

“We’re in a business making jobs and so forth for the citizens of Raleigh County. If another company decides to move in, then we’ll certainly look at it. This data center has not worked out,” Tolliver said. “So if something else works out, then we will definitely approve another center to come in.”

