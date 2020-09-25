Commission pledges support for Fayette County trail plan

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After months of discussions, the Fayette County Commission officially voted to grant $1,000 toward a county trail plan.

It was a unanimous decision to move ahead with that support as Fayette County Park will be the first priority to get a multi-use trail system.

“Anytime I think we’re talking about development whether it be at the park or in Fayette County, I think everybody wins,” Park Director Renee Harper said. “Again, I just think it’s a positive.”

From here, a newly-formed county coalition full of local trail enthusiasts will start putting requests for proposals out to get a bid on the design, and then once designs are selected, fundraising for construction will begin.

This where is grants will come into play and community donations which have proved already to be an effective fundraising method.

Andrew Forron is the owner of New River Bikes and is part of the coalition for trail-building.

“We were easily able to raise a little over $10,000 just with word of mouth which helped get this plan going, so that’s been a super nice thing to see,” he said. “It’s great to see the community behind something that’s definitely a big project.”

The Fayette County Park is the first project but the letter also pledges support for trail systems at Needleseye Park in the Oak Hill area, Fayetteville City Park and a second phase at the Wolf Creek Trails which are already heavily-used.

County Commission President Denise Scalph says building these trail systems will create potential for further economic gains with possibilities of competitions, races, visitors and recreational opportunities for locals.

She says $1,000 is a small investment for what she expects to be a large return.

“It’s not just pulling tourists in as they say,” Scalph said. “We’re looking for year-round economic stability, and this would be a piece of that puzzle.”