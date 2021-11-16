College Football Honors – November 15

WOAY – With Virginia Tech, Concord, & Bluefield University all winning their respective games on Saturday, each team had at least one player receive a weekly honor from their respective conference or division.

Bluefield University (Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division): Lebron Fields (Offensive Player of the Week); DaMarcus Wimbush (Defensive Player of the Week); Joey Dales (Special Teams Player of the Week)

Concord (Mountain East Conference): Jordan Jones (Defensive Player of the Week)

Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference): Raheem Blackshear (Running Back of the Week)

Also on Monday, 59 nominees were named for the 2021 Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in FBS college football. Among the nominees were:

Jordan Lesley (West Virginia Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers)

Telly Lockette (Marshall Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs)

James Shibest (Virginia Tech Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends)

Tony Gibson (NC State Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers, former WVU assistant)

