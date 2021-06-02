College Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 nominees

WOAY – The National Football Foundation announced 217 total nominees Wednesday for the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Ballots will be e-mailed this week to more than 12,000 NFF members, with the organization’s Honors Courts selecting the latest group of inductees. The class will be announced in early 2022.

West Virginia is represented among the nominees through former defensive back Aaron Beasley and head coach Jim Carlen. Beasley led Division I with 10 interceptions in 1994, and was a consensus First Team All-American selection in 1995 with the Mountaineers. Carlen was WVU’s head coach from 1966-69, leading the school to the 1967 Southern Conference championship. Carlen also had success as a head coach at Texas Tech & South Carolina.

Former Marshall running back Chris Parker is nominated from the Divisional Player category, as he played for the Herd before they moved to Division I FBS. Parker was part of Marshall’s 1992 national championship team, finishing his career with 31 games of 100 yards rushing and 68 total touchdowns. Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore is also nominated; he won both the Lombardi and Nagurski Awards in 1999.

Additional nominees include former Glenville State wide receiver Chris George, and longtime Troy head coach Larry Blakeney, who was succeeded at Troy by current WVU head coach Neal Brown. Members have until June 25 to cast their ballots.

