College Basketball Roundup – January 20

HUNTINGTON, WV (highlights courtesy WSAZ) – Even with the less-than-ideal weather, there was still college basketball involving the state of West Virginia on Thursday night.
Marshall women’s basketball started their game against FIU on the front foot, before holding off a Panther rally in the second half to win 62-59.
Additional college basketball scores from Thursday are below.
WOMEN
Marshall 62, FIU 59
Bluefield University 72, Union 70
Alice Lloyd 86, WVU Tech 78
MEN
Bluefield University 72, Point 61
Alice Lloyd 64, WVU Tech 62
FIU 70, Marshall 66
Sponsored Content