College Basketball Roundup – January 20

HUNTINGTON, WV (highlights courtesy WSAZ) – Even with the less-than-ideal weather, there was still college basketball involving the state of West Virginia on Thursday night.

Marshall women’s basketball started their game against FIU on the front foot, before holding off a Panther rally in the second half to win 62-59.

Additional college basketball scores from Thursday are below.

WOMEN

Marshall 62, FIU 59

Bluefield University 72, Union 70

Alice Lloyd 86, WVU Tech 78

MEN

Bluefield University 72, Point 61

Alice Lloyd 64, WVU Tech 62

FIU 70, Marshall 66

